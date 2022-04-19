Deoria: At least six people were killed and several others were left injured after a bus carrying wedding guests collided head-on with an SUV in Deoria late on Monday night. The incident took place near Indupur Kali Mandir turn, Gauri Bazar-Rudrapur road.Also Read - 13 Killed, 30 Injured in Bus-Truck Collision in UP's Barabanki; CM Yogi Announces Ex-Gratia

The injured have been admitted to the district hospital for treatment, while the condition of two are said to be critical.

The deceased have been identified as Shubham Gupta, Ram Prakash Singh, Vashisht Singh, Jogan Singh, Ankur Pandey, Devdutt Pandey and bus rider Ramanand Maurya.

“At 11.30 pm, the SUV with passengers was returning from a Tilak ceremony via Rudrapur Road. When it reached the Kali temple, a bus came from the opposite direction and rammed into the vehicle,” said Superintendent of Police, Deoria, Shripati Mishra told news agency ANI.

As soon as the police received the information, they reached the spot and rescued the people. Five people died on the spot, while one died during treatment at the district hospital.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and directed officials to provide adequate relief to the victims and ensure proper treatment of the injured.