New Delhi: As Uttar Pradesh moves towards the fourth phase of assembly elections, a report released by the Association for Democratic Reform (ADR) has revealed that 129 of the 621 i.e. 21% candidates contesting face serious criminal cases such as rape and murder. The ADR report, based on an analysis of poll affidavits, found that 167 (27%) of the candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.Also Read - Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh Gets Notice From EC For Threatening Voters From UP, Clarifies

According to the report, Congress has fielded maximum number of candidates with a criminal background i.e. 31 out of 58 candidates have criminal cases registered against them. The Samajwadi Party comes a close second with 22 out of 55 candidates. The BSP has put up 26 candidates having a criminal history and the BJP has 23 candidates. The AAP has 11 candidates who are tainted. Also Read - Agra South Witnesses Tough Battle As Last Minute Changes In Candidatures Leave Voters Confused

The report also revealed that two candidates face rape charges, five face murder charges and 11 face ‘attempt to murder’ charges. Also Read - Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Ashish Misra, Accused Of Running Over Farmers In UP, Released From Jail

The report also showed that of the 621 candidates, 231 (37%) are worth crores of rupees.

The average of assets per candidate contesting in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 Phase four is Rs 2.46 Crores. Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 57 BJP candidates analysed is Rs. 7.57 Crores, 57 SP candidates analysed is Rs 5.65 Crores, 59 BSP candidates have average assets of Rs 4.71 Crores, 58 INC candidates have average assets of Rs 3.33 Crores and 45 AAP candidates have average assets worth Rs. 2.08 Crores.

While AAP candidate Rajiv Bakshi, who is contesting from Lucknow, has declared the highest assets worth ₹56.6 crore, AAP candidate Vijay Kumar from Khaga constituency has declared zero assets in his self-sworn affidavit.

Twenty-nine (49%) out of 59 constituencies going into polls in the fourth phase on February 23 is “red alert” constituencies. Red alert constituencies are those where three or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.