UP Election 2022: Making an official announcement, Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav declared that party chief Akhilesh Yadav will be contesting from Karhal. Falling under the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency which is considered Mulayam Singh Yadav's turf, Karhal has been won by SP since 1993 barring 2002 when BJP's Sobaran Singh Yadav emerged victorious. The latter joined SP subsequently and has been the winning candidate of the Akhilesh Yadav-led party since 2007.

Earlier, reports had suggested that Akhilesh is likely to fight the upcoming election from Gunnaur constituency of Sambhal district which falls in western UP and considered to be party's stronghold.

Akhilesh Yadav, who has never contested a state election, is the Lok Sabha MP from Azamgarh. In 2012, Yadav took the route of the Legislative Council, when he became the state chief minister.

Currently, Sobaran Singh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party is the Karhal MLA.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly election 2022 will be held from February 10 onwards in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. This time, the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls are likely to witness a four-cornered fight between the ruling BJP, Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party, the Congress and Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party.