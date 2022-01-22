UP Election 2022: Making an official announcement, Samajwadi Party’s Ram Gopal Yadav declared that party chief Akhilesh Yadav will be contesting from Karhal. Falling under the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency which is considered Mulayam Singh Yadav’s turf, Karhal has been won by SP since 1993 barring 2002 when BJP’s Sobaran Singh Yadav emerged victorious. The latter joined SP subsequently and has been the winning candidate of the Akhilesh Yadav-led party since 2007.Also Read - UP Polls: 49 OBC, SC Candidates Feature In BJP's Fourth List

Earlier, reports had suggested that Akhilesh is likely to fight the upcoming election from Gunnaur constituency of Sambhal district which falls in western UP and considered to be party’s stronghold. Also Read - BSP Announces 51 Candidates For Second Phase Of Uttar Pradesh Polls

Akhilesh Yadav, who has never contested a state election, is the Lok Sabha MP from Azamgarh. In 2012, Yadav took the route of the Legislative Council, when he became the state chief minister. Also Read - It's An Open Question For Now: Priyanka Gandhi On Contesting UP Polls

Addressing a presser, Akhilesh Yadav promised to provide free electricity for irrigation of farmer’s fields. The SP chief promised to make Lucknow the IT hub, and creat 22 lakh jobs for the youths in the sector.

“In view of the elections, some decisions have been taken for the public. In which 300 units of free electricity, free electricity will be given for irrigation of farmer’s fields. If our government is formed, we will give employment to 22 lakh youth in the IT sector,” he said.

Currently, Sobaran Singh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party is the Karhal MLA.

Karhal is scheduled to go to polls on February 20 in the third phase of seven-phased UP elections.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly election 2022 will be held from February 10 onwards in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. This time, the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls are likely to witness a four-cornered fight between the ruling BJP, Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party, the Congress and Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party.