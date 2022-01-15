New Delhi: BJP releases first list of candidates for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The list was released by union minister Dharmendra Pradhan & BJP national general secretary Arun Singh at the press conference in New Delhi. “We will be releasing list of candidates for first and second phases shortly, for upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls,” BJP leader & Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said. The BJP’s in-charge for Uttar Pradesh announced that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will contest from the Gorakhpur Assembly seat in the upcoming state polls. During a press conference, Pradhan also said that Deupty CM Keshav Prasad Maurya will contest from Siratu Assembly seat.Also Read - UP Polls: 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon' Poster Girl Says Congress Denied Ticket As She Refused To Pay Bribe