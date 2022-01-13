New Delhi: A seventh BJP MLA Mukesh Verma quit the BJP today as exits continued for the third day from Uttar Pradesh’s ruling party less than a month before assembly elections. Mukesh Verma posted his resignation on Twitter and accused the Yogi Adityanath-led government of neglecting the Dalits, other backward classes, minority communities, farmers and the unemployed people in Uttar Pradesh.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: BJP CEC Meeting to Finalise UP Poll Candidates Begins in Presence of PM Modi

Mukesh Verma, an MLA from Firozabad in western Uttar Pradesh, is also an OBC (Other Backward Class) leader like Swami Prasad Maurya and four others who have quit the BJP in the last three days. “Swami Prasad Maurya is our leader. We will support whatever decision he takes. Many other leaders will join us in the coming days,” he told news agency ANI. Also Read - UP Polls: BJP Core Committee Finalises 172 Candidates; CEC To Take Final Call On Seat-Sharing, CM's Constituency

“During the tenure of 5 years by the BJP government, no attention was given to the leaders and public representatives of the Dalit, backward and minority communities, and these communities were neglected. Hence, I resign from the primary membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party,” he tweeted roughly in Hindi. Also Read - UP Election 2022: CM Yogi Adityanath Likely To Contest from Ayodhya

Other MLAs who resigned from the UP BJP since Tuesday are: