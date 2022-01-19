Lucknow: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Wednesday sealed its alliance for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections. The BJP will contest the elections in the key state in alliance with Apna Dal and Nishad Party, party president JP Nadda told in a press conference on Wednesday. “BJP, Apna Dal and Nishad Party will jointly contest polls on 403 seats in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls,” Nadda said.Also Read - Who Is Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav's Choti Bahu Who Dumped SP to Join BJP