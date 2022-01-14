New Delhi: Amid ongoing rebellion within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth on Friday had a meal at a Dalit household in his home turf Gorakhpur. His lunch at Amritlal Bharti’s home on the occasion of Makar Sankranti coincided with the Samajwadi Party event where rebel BJP leaders – two ex-ministers and five ex-MLAs joined hands with Akhilesh Yadav ahead of forthcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls 2022. Several BJP and Apna Dal legislators have also quit their respective parties to join the SP.Also Read - Ahead of Polls, Infighting Continues in UP BJP as Dharam Singh Saini, Minister No 3 Resigns From Yogi Cabinet

News agency ANI has tweeted a video of the lunch in which CM Yogi can be seen sitting on a blue mat with Bharti, looking cautiously around him. Watch the video below:-

#WATCH Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath had lunch at the residence of Amritlal Bharti in Gorakhpur "I want to thank Bharti who belongs to Scheduled Caste community for inviting me for 'Khichri Sahbhoj' on the occasion of #MakarSankranti today," the CM says pic.twitter.com/SSIhWglyQE — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 14, 2022

Meanwhile, talking to reporters after having Khichdi at Bharti’s home, Yogi said, “During the Samajwadi Party rule it was social exploitation and not social justice, whereas the BJP government was working for the development of every section of society without any discrimination.”

He claimed, “Only 18,000 houses were given to people under PM Awas Yojna in full five-year term of the Akhilesh Yadav government in UP, whereas the present BJP government has given 45 lakh houses to the poor and the deprived under the scheme. It was ‘samajik shoshan‘ (social exploitation) and not ‘samajik nyay’ (social justice) during the SP rule in UP.”

Upping the ante against the Samajwadi Party, Yogi further added,”The SP government had committed dacoity on the rights of Dalits and the poor. Those in the grip of dynastic politics cannot give justice to any section of society.”

Yogi’s statement assumes significance as Swami Prasad Maurya, Dara Singh Chauhan and Dharam Singh Saini as well as almost all rebel MLAs had accused the state government of neglecting the Dalits and the backward classes.

Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases beginning February 10 and the results will be announced on March 10.