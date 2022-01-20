Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: The Samajwadi Party (SP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) have announced their list of candidates for the upcoming UP assembly election 2022. Till now, the alliance has released two lists with 36 names. While the first list with 29 candidates (10 SP and 19 RLD) was released on January 13, the second list with 7 RLD candidates came on January 15. After releasing the second list, RLD national spokesperson Anupam Mishra had said that they have taken care of all castes and communities. “The party president has taken care of Brahmins also. Brahmin inclination towards RLD is a new thing in the party that had Jat dominated orientation. So, the lists have Muslims, Jats, Brahmin, backwards and Dalits”, Mishra had stated.Also Read - Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Likely To Contest UP Elections From Mainpuri's Karhal: Report

UP Assembly Election 2022: Complete List of SP-RLD Candidates 

  1. Kunwar Singh (SP)- Agra Cantt
  2. Madhusudan Sharma (SP)- Bah
  3. Amarpal Sharma (SP)- Sahibabad
  4. Aslam Chaudhary(SP)- Dhaulana
  5. Salman Saeed (SP)- Kol
  6. Zafar Alam (SP)- Aligarh
  7. Nahid Hassan (SP)- Kairana
  8. Pankaj Malik (SP)- Charthawal
  9. Shahid Manzoor (SP)- Kithaur
  10. Rafeeq Ansari (SP)- Meerut
  11. Pradeep Chaudhary (Guddu) (RLD)- Sadabad
  12. 2. Babita Devi (RLD)- Baldev
  13. 3. Tejpal Singh (RLD)- Chhata
  14. 4. Pritam Singh (RLD)- Govardhan
  15. 5. Mahesh Kumar Jatav (RLD)- Agra (Rural)
  16. 6. Sikri Brijesh Chahar (RLD)- Fatehpur
  17. 7. Rautan Singh (RLD)-Khairagarh
  18. 8. Sudesh Sharma (RLD)-Modinagar
  19. 9. Madan Bhaiyya (RLD)- Loni
  20. 10. Gajraj Singh (RLD)- Hapur
  21. 11. Avtar Singh Bhadana (RLD)- Jewar
  22. 12. Haji Yunus (RLD)- Bulandshahr
  23. 13. Dilnawaz Khan (RLD)- Syana
  24. 14. Bhagwati Prasad Suryavanshi (RLD)- Khair
  25. 15. Prasann Chudhary (RLD)- Shamli
  26. 16. Anil Kumar (RLD)- Purqazi
  27. 17. Rajpal Singh Saini (RLD)- Khatauli
  28. 18. Munshi Ram (RLD)- Nahtaur
  29. 19. Ahmad Hameed (RLD)- Baghpat
  30. Rajpal Baliyan (RLD)- Budhana
  31.  Chandan Chauhan (RLD)-Meerapur
  32. Ashraf Ali (RLD)-Thana Bhawan (Shamli)
  33. Surendra Kumar Munni (RLD)- Muradnagar (Ghaziabad)
  34. Kiran Pal Singh (RLD)- Shikarpur (Bulandshahr)
  35. Pramod Gaur (RLD)-  Barauli (Aligarh)
  36. Birpal Singh Diwakar (RLD)- Iglas (Aligarh)

Elections to the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly will be held in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.