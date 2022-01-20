Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: The Samajwadi Party (SP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) have announced their list of candidates for the upcoming UP assembly election 2022. Till now, the alliance has released two lists with 36 names. While the first list with 29 candidates (10 SP and 19 RLD) was released on January 13, the second list with 7 RLD candidates came on January 15. After releasing the second list, RLD national spokesperson Anupam Mishra had said that they have taken care of all castes and communities. “The party president has taken care of Brahmins also. Brahmin inclination towards RLD is a new thing in the party that had Jat dominated orientation. So, the lists have Muslims, Jats, Brahmin, backwards and Dalits”, Mishra had stated.Also Read - Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Likely To Contest UP Elections From Mainpuri's Karhal: Report
UP Assembly Election 2022: Complete List of SP-RLD Candidates
- Kunwar Singh (SP)- Agra Cantt
- Madhusudan Sharma (SP)- Bah
- Amarpal Sharma (SP)- Sahibabad
- Aslam Chaudhary(SP)- Dhaulana
- Salman Saeed (SP)- Kol
- Zafar Alam (SP)- Aligarh
- Nahid Hassan (SP)- Kairana
- Pankaj Malik (SP)- Charthawal
- Shahid Manzoor (SP)- Kithaur
- Rafeeq Ansari (SP)- Meerut
- Pradeep Chaudhary (Guddu) (RLD)- Sadabad
- 2. Babita Devi (RLD)- Baldev
- 3. Tejpal Singh (RLD)- Chhata
- 4. Pritam Singh (RLD)- Govardhan
- 5. Mahesh Kumar Jatav (RLD)- Agra (Rural)
- 6. Sikri Brijesh Chahar (RLD)- Fatehpur
- 7. Rautan Singh (RLD)-Khairagarh
- 8. Sudesh Sharma (RLD)-Modinagar
- 9. Madan Bhaiyya (RLD)- Loni
- 10. Gajraj Singh (RLD)- Hapur
- 11. Avtar Singh Bhadana (RLD)- Jewar
- 12. Haji Yunus (RLD)- Bulandshahr
- 13. Dilnawaz Khan (RLD)- Syana
- 14. Bhagwati Prasad Suryavanshi (RLD)- Khair
- 15. Prasann Chudhary (RLD)- Shamli
- 16. Anil Kumar (RLD)- Purqazi
- 17. Rajpal Singh Saini (RLD)- Khatauli
- 18. Munshi Ram (RLD)- Nahtaur
- 19. Ahmad Hameed (RLD)- Baghpat
- Rajpal Baliyan (RLD)- Budhana
- Chandan Chauhan (RLD)-Meerapur
- Ashraf Ali (RLD)-Thana Bhawan (Shamli)
- Surendra Kumar Munni (RLD)- Muradnagar (Ghaziabad)
- Kiran Pal Singh (RLD)- Shikarpur (Bulandshahr)
- Pramod Gaur (RLD)- Barauli (Aligarh)
- Birpal Singh Diwakar (RLD)- Iglas (Aligarh)
Also Read - Battle of Gorakhpur: SP May Field Subhavati Shukla to Take on CM Yogi And Bhim Army's Chandrashekhar in UP Polls, Say Reports
Also Read - UP Polls 2022: Agra Man to Contest His 94th Election, Wants to Set Record of Losing 100 Times
Elections to the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly will be held in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.