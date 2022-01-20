Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: The Samajwadi Party (SP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) have announced their list of candidates for the upcoming UP assembly election 2022. Till now, the alliance has released two lists with 36 names. While the first list with 29 candidates (10 SP and 19 RLD) was released on January 13, the second list with 7 RLD candidates came on January 15. After releasing the second list, RLD national spokesperson Anupam Mishra had said that they have taken care of all castes and communities. “The party president has taken care of Brahmins also. Brahmin inclination towards RLD is a new thing in the party that had Jat dominated orientation. So, the lists have Muslims, Jats, Brahmin, backwards and Dalits”, Mishra had stated.Also Read - Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Likely To Contest UP Elections From Mainpuri's Karhal: Report

UP Assembly Election 2022: Complete List of SP-RLD Candidates

Kunwar Singh (SP)- Agra Cantt Madhusudan Sharma (SP)- Bah Amarpal Sharma (SP)- Sahibabad Aslam Chaudhary(SP)- Dhaulana Salman Saeed (SP)- Kol Zafar Alam (SP)- Aligarh Nahid Hassan (SP)- Kairana Pankaj Malik (SP)- Charthawal Shahid Manzoor (SP)- Kithaur Rafeeq Ansari (SP)- Meerut Pradeep Chaudhary (Guddu) (RLD)- Sadabad 2. Babita Devi (RLD)- Baldev 3. Tejpal Singh (RLD)- Chhata 4. Pritam Singh (RLD)- Govardhan 5. Mahesh Kumar Jatav (RLD)- Agra (Rural) 6. Sikri Brijesh Chahar (RLD)- Fatehpur 7. Rautan Singh (RLD)-Khairagarh 8. Sudesh Sharma (RLD)-Modinagar 9. Madan Bhaiyya (RLD)- Loni 10. Gajraj Singh (RLD)- Hapur 11. Avtar Singh Bhadana (RLD)- Jewar 12. Haji Yunus (RLD)- Bulandshahr 13. Dilnawaz Khan (RLD)- Syana 14. Bhagwati Prasad Suryavanshi (RLD)- Khair 15. Prasann Chudhary (RLD)- Shamli 16. Anil Kumar (RLD)- Purqazi 17. Rajpal Singh Saini (RLD)- Khatauli 18. Munshi Ram (RLD)- Nahtaur 19. Ahmad Hameed (RLD)- Baghpat Rajpal Baliyan (RLD)- Budhana Chandan Chauhan (RLD)-Meerapur Ashraf Ali (RLD)-Thana Bhawan (Shamli) Surendra Kumar Munni (RLD)- Muradnagar (Ghaziabad) Kiran Pal Singh (RLD)- Shikarpur (Bulandshahr) Pramod Gaur (RLD)- Barauli (Aligarh) Birpal Singh Diwakar (RLD)- Iglas (Aligarh)

Elections to the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly will be held in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.