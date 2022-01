Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: The Congress on Thursday declared its second list of 41 candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. Of these, 16 are women. The Congress had promised to give 40 per cent seats to women candidates in Uttar Pradesh which is reflected in the second list. Last week, the party’s first list of 125 candidates had 40 per cent women candidates — numbering 50 nominees in this list. Among the women were the mother of the Unnao rape survivor, an ASHA worker who was roughed up by police, a former SP leader who was attacked during the panchayat elections and a social activist and Congress leader who was jailed during the anti-CAA protests.Also Read - 2022 Uttar Pradesh Election: AIMIM Releases Third List Of 7 Candidates

Before the Congress party declared its second list of 41 candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Raebareli Sadar MLA Aditi Singh resigned from the party. Also Read - #ZeeOpinionPoll For Uttar Pradesh: The Big Takeaways

Here’s the second list of candidates

Saharanpur Nagar– Smt. Sukhwinder Kaur

Kairana– Haji Akhlaq

Thana Bhawan– Satya Sayyam Saini

Shamli– Mohd Ayub Jang

Budhana– Devendra Kashyap

Charthawal– Smt. Dr. Yasmeen Rana

Purqazi — SC Deepak Kumar

Muzaffar Nagar– Subodh Sharma

Khatauli– Gaurav Bhati

Meerapur– Maulana Jameel Qasmi

Thakurdwarra– Smt. Salma Agha Ansari

Bilari– Smt. Kalpana Singh

Chandausi — SC Smt. Mithlesh

Siwalkhas– Jagdish Sharma

Sardhana– Syed Rianuddin

Meerut Cantt– Avanish Kajala

Meerut– Ranjan Sharma

Meerut South– Nafees Saifi

Baraut– Rahul Kashyap

Baghpat– Anil Dev Tyagi

Sahibabad– Smt. Sangeeta Tyagi

Modi Nagar- Smt. Neeraj Kumari Prajapati

Dholana- Ar-ind Sharma

Hapur — SC- Smt. Bhawna Valmiki

Sikandrabad– Saleem Akhtar

Bulandshahar– Sushil Chaudhary

Syana– Ms. Poonam Pandit

Anupshahr– Chaudhary Gajendra

Debai- S-mt. Sunita Sharma

Shikarpur- -Ziyaur Rehman

Khurja — SC Tukki Mal Khatik

Khair — SC Smt. Monika Suryawanshi

Chharra– Akhilesh Sharma

Iglas –SC Smt. Preeti Dhangar

Chhata– Smt. Poonam Devi

Mant– Smt. Suman Chaudhary

Agra Cantt — SC Sikander Valmiki

Fatehpur Sikri– Hemant Chahar

Nawabganj– Smt. Usha Gangwar

Katra– Munna Singh

Akbarpur– Smt. Priyanka Jaiswal

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will be held in seven phases starting from February 10 and will end on March 7.