Lucknow: Mahila Congress vice-president and the poster girl for the party's campaign 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon' for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Election 2022, Priyanka Maurya has alleged that she was denied a ticket by the grand old party for the assembly elections because she refused to pay a bribe for the same. She alleged that the tickets distribution was "pre-planned" and were handed over to new a joiner.

"I completed all the tasks but the ticket was pre-planned and was given to a person who came just a month back. I want to send this message to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi that such things are happening on the ground," said Maurya while speaking to ANI.

Maurya accused her party of "using her" for its campaign but not nominating her as a candidate for the Uttar Pradesh elections. The 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon' campaign, spearheaded by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, focuses on women's issues in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Assembly election. Priyanka Maurya appears on posters for the campaign.

She further alleged that she got a call from an unknown person wherein the caller asked her for money in return for a ticket, to which she refused. “I am sad that despite my hard work in the constituency, I didn’t get the ticket for UP assembly polls. My face was used in the ‘Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon’ campaign. I received a landline call and the caller asked me for money for a ticket but I refused,” she added.

I'm sad that despite my hard work in the constituency, I didn't get the ticket for UP assembly polls. My face was used in 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon' campaign. I received a landline call & caller asked me for money for ticket but I denied: Priyanka Maurya, Congress worker,Lucknow pic.twitter.com/VuEfFcBBVQ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 14, 2022

Further, she hit out at Gandhi’s secretary Sandeep Singh on Twitter and accused him of demanding bribe. “They (Congress) used my face, my name and my 10 lakh social media followers for the campaign. But when it came to the ticket for the upcoming election, it was given to someone else. This is injustice. It is all pre-decided. I did not get the ticket because I am an OBC girl and could not bribe Priyanka Gandhi’s secretary Sandeep Singh,” she wrote on Twitter in Hindi.

Congress Party is running a campaign across the state to target women voters with the slogan “Ladki hun Lad Sakti hun ” under which such marathons were being organized over the last few months which were addressed by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of UP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7.