UP Election 2022 Phase 2 Voting Live Updates: A total of 55 Assembly seats spread across nine districts —Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Budaun, Bareilly, and Shahjahanpur will go to the polls in the second phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 on Monday (February 14). The polling will begin at 7 am and conclude at 6 PM in the constituencies, which have a sizeable Muslim population influenced by religious leaders of the Barelvi and Deoband sects. However, this phase is considered as a litmus test for the Modi government whose policies have been targeted by the opposition parties during the high-octane campaign. In 2017, the BJP had registered victory on 38 of the total 55 seats, while the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP had won 15 and Congress 2. The SP and the Congress had contested the last Assembly election in an alliance. Among the prominent candidates in the fray are— jailed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, Dharam Singh Saini, a Yogi Adityanath government minister who switched to SP after the polls were declared, and Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna. Besides, the fate of over 550 candidates will also be decided today. Stay tuned to this Live Blog for all the latest updates regarding UP Assembly Election 2022 Phase 2 voting.