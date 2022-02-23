UP Election 2022 Phase 4 Voting Live Updates: Voting for the fourth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections is underway in a total of 59 assembly constituencies spread across nine districts on Wednesday (February 23). A total of 37.45% voter turnout was recorded till 11 am in nine districts of Uttar Pradesh — Fatehpur, Banda, Pilibhit, Hardoi, Kheri, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Sitapur, and Unnao. Voting is being held at 13,813 polling stations and 24,580 polling booths in 208 police station areas, from 7 am till 6 pm, across the nine districts, the state police said. Of the 59 assembly constituencies, three have been categorized as sensitive and 590 localities marked as vulnerable, according to the police. Three assembly constituencies — Hussainganj, Bindki and Fatehpur — have been kept in the ‘sensitive’ category in the fourth phase, while a total of 590 majras and localities have been marked as ‘vulnerable’ and 3,393 polling booths considered as ‘critical’, the police said. Among the prominent candidates in this phase is Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brijesh Pathak who is facing Samajwadi party candidate and two-time corporator Surendra Singh Gandhi in the Lucknow Cantonment seat. As many as 624 candidates are in fray during the fourth phase of elections across the 59 seats, of which the BJP had won 51 seats in 2017 polls. Election results will be declared on March 10.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh: Full List of Constituencies Voting in 4th Phase of Elections Today

Stay tuned to this Live Blog for all the latest updates regarding UP Assembly Election 2022 Phase 4 voting.

Live Updates

  • 6:14 PM IST

    Voting for the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections ends, counting on March 10. 57.45% voter turnout recorded till 5pm

  • 6:14 PM IST

    Fourth phase Uttar Pradesh Elections voter turn out till 5 pm- 57.45% with Kheri (Lakhimpur Kheri) recording highest turnout at 62.42%, followed by Pilbhit 61.33% and Raebareili 58.40%

  • 4:17 PM IST

    A turnout of 47.83% seen in Lucknow till 3pm.

  • 2:18 PM IST

    37.45% voters turnout recorded till 1 pm.

  • 1:34 PM IST

    SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, in Bahraich: The polling results will be out on March 10 & CM Yogi Adityanath has booked a plane ticket from Lucknow to Gorakhpur for March 11… The public has a 440-volt current against them (BJP).

  • 1:33 PM IST

    PM Modi in Barabanki: These elections are essential not only for the development of UP but also for the country. UP might be a total of 7% of the country, in terms of area. But if you look at its population then it comprises over 16% of India’s population.

  • 12:53 PM IST

    Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Uttar Pradesh polls in Lucknow: From 1st to 4th phase of the elections, Samajwadi Party’s list included rioters, criminals and mafia but now their connections with terrorists can also be seen.

  • 12:46 PM IST

    Ajay Dwivedi, Lucknow Municipal Commissioner: As per the EC’s order, a green booth with a zero-carbon emission concept has been made under district election officer. Its aim is to aware the voters of environmental preservation & increase voting percentage.

  • 12:12 PM IST

  • 12:11 PM IST

    22.62% voter turnout recorded till 11 am in UP Phase 4 polls: The voting percentage till 11 am in the fourth phase of UP polls was recorded at 22.62%

    Banda – 23.85%
    Fatehpur – 22.49%
    Hardoi – 20.27%
    Khiri – 26.29%
    Lucknow – 21.42%
    Pilibhit – 27.43%
    Raebareli – 21.41%
    Sitapur – 21.99%
    Unnao – 21.27%