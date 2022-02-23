UP Election 2022 Phase 4 Voting Live Updates: Voting for the fourth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections is underway in a total of 59 assembly constituencies spread across nine districts on Wednesday (February 23). A total of 37.45% voter turnout was recorded till 11 am in nine districts of Uttar Pradesh — Fatehpur, Banda, Pilibhit, Hardoi, Kheri, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Sitapur, and Unnao. Voting is being held at 13,813 polling stations and 24,580 polling booths in 208 police station areas, from 7 am till 6 pm, across the nine districts, the state police said. Of the 59 assembly constituencies, three have been categorized as sensitive and 590 localities marked as vulnerable, according to the police. Three assembly constituencies — Hussainganj, Bindki and Fatehpur — have been kept in the ‘sensitive’ category in the fourth phase, while a total of 590 majras and localities have been marked as ‘vulnerable’ and 3,393 polling booths considered as ‘critical’, the police said. Among the prominent candidates in this phase is Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brijesh Pathak who is facing Samajwadi party candidate and two-time corporator Surendra Singh Gandhi in the Lucknow Cantonment seat. As many as 624 candidates are in fray during the fourth phase of elections across the 59 seats, of which the BJP had won 51 seats in 2017 polls. Election results will be declared on March 10.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh: Full List of Constituencies Voting in 4th Phase of Elections Today

