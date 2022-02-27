UP Election 2022 Phase 5 Voting: Polling for the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections to decide the fate of 692 candidates in the fray for 61 assembly seats across 12 districts of the state has begun at 7 am on Sunday (February 27). Prominent faces in the fray for the fifth phase include Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who is contesting from the Sirathu assembly seat in the Kaushambi district. He is facing Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) candidate Pallavi Patel. Amethi and Raebareli, once considered Congress bastions, and Ayodhya, the epicentre of the Ram temple movement, will too vote on Sunday. Other ministers in the fray are Siddharth Nath Singh from Allahabad West, Rajendra Singh, alias Moti Singh, from Patti (Pratapgarh), Nand Gopal Gupta Nadi from Allahabad South and Ramapati Shastri from Mankapur (Gonda). Raghuraj Pratap Singh, alias Raja Bhaiya, who is the MLA from Kunda since 1993, is once again in the fray from his party Jansatta Dal, with old aide Gulshan Yadav contesting against him on a Samajwadi Party ticket. With the completion of polling on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh will have voted on 292 of the total 403 seats in the Assembly. The last two phases of the elections will be held on March 3 and March 7. Around 2.24 crore voters will exercise their franchise in this phase in the districts of Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabanki, Bahraich, Shravasti and Gonda. Polling for the fifth phase started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.Also Read - UP Assembly Election 2022: Full List of Constituencies Going to Polls in 5th Phase Today

Live Updates

  • 10:07 AM IST

    Maharaji Devi SP candidate from Amethi and ex UP Min Gayatri Prajapati’s wife, who’s been given life sentence in a case, casts her vote. She said, “We’ll win, will focus on development like my husband”

    As polls approached, they convicted my father, said Daughter Sudha

  • 10:06 AM IST

    Uttar Pradesh Phase 5 Polls LIVE: 8.02% voters turnout recorded till 9 am in the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh Elections

  • 10:05 AM IST

    Jansatta Dal Loktantrik’s Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias ‘Raja Bhaiya’, who is contesting from Kunda, casts his vote at a polling booth in Benti. He says “Breaking your own record is a challenge in itself…will break my record.”

  • 10:03 AM IST

    Prayagraj SSP Ajay Kumar: Adequate security deployed at all polling booths. Polling taking place in peaceful atmosphere. Action will be taken against anyone who tries to create problems or indulge in hooliganism to get votes, FIR will be registered and they’ll be sent to jail.

  • 10:02 AM IST

    Pramod Tiwari, Congress on UP polls: In 1996 when BJP-SP formed govt, 21 ministers were mafias, had criminal background. BJP is responsible for mafiawad in UP, they should be blamed. When I raised the issue in Assembly, Rajnath Singh had replied ‘everything is fair in politics’.

  • 10:01 AM IST

    Mahant Gyan Das, the head priest of Hanumangarhi Temple in Ayodhya, and other seers cast their votes at a polling booth in the constituency.

  • 8:34 AM IST

    We’ve done a lot for development, BJP will win: UP minister Chandrika Upadhyay

    Chandrika Prasad Upadhyay, UP minister and BJP’s candidate in Chitrakoot in Uttar Pradesh, said on Sunday, “We have done a lot of work for development here. BJP will win.”

  • 8:31 AM IST

    BJP MP from Prayagaraj Rita Bahuguna Joshi casts her vote in th 5th phase of UP Election 2022. She said, “We are expecting 70% voters’ turnout (in this phase), will win it big. Hoping to form govt with 300+ seats.”

  • 8:23 AM IST

    Aradhana Misra, Congress candidate from Rampur Khas: The people of Rampur Khas will create history again. Main issues raised by Congress – of farmers, youth, women security and inflation – are the issues with which we went to public. People of UP will place their trust in Congress.

  • 8:22 AM IST

    BJP candidate from Amethi Sanjay Singh casts his vote in the 5th phase of UP Elections 2022. He said, “Amethi has never been anyone’s bastion, be it Gandhis or anyone else. It has always belogned to the people…This is a war against oppressors.”