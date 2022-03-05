Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a surprise inspection at Varanasi Cantt Railway Station post his roadshow ahead of the last phase of polling for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections. During his visit, the Prime Minister interacted with the people at the railway station. Notably, Varanasi is the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Modi.Also Read - 'Pehle Hisab Kitaab Hoga, Uske Baad...', Mukhtar Ansari's Son 'Asks' Akhilesh To Not Transfer Officials For 6 Months | WATCH

In the video shared by news agency ANI, he can be seen walking around the railway station in a saffron-coloured shawl and asking the shopkeepers a few questions about their business.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Varanasi Cantt Railway Station last night. He also interacted with shopkeepers. pic.twitter.com/ydx9VBYQ3Q — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 5, 2022



Earlier on Friday, PM Modi held a massive roadshow in Varanasi for the last and the seventh phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, voting for which is slated to be held on March 7. People enthusiastically participated in the roadshow and raised slogans. The 3.5 km long roadshow passed through Lahurabir Kabir Chaura, Maidagin, and Chauk area and culminated near the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

After the roadshow, Prime Minister stopped for having tea at a tea stall. He sipped hot tea in a ‘kulhar’. He also waived to the people gathered outside the shop who were cheering exuberantly. Later in the day, Prime Minister Modi offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

Polling for six phases of the seven-phased Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections has already concluded. The seventh phase of polling will be held on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.