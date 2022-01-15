UP Election 2022: Speculations over a possible tie-up between the Samajwadi Party and the Azad Samaj Party (ASP) gained momentum on Friday after Chandra Shekhar Azad called on Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav. The announcement of the alliance could be made at the joint press conference today which will be attended by both the leaders. The press conference will take place at 12.30 pm.Also Read - Huge Crowd At Samajwadi Party Office in Lucknow, FIR Lodged Against 2,500 For Violating COVID Norms

By joining hands with the Azad Samaj Party, SP would look to tap into the Dalit voter base of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) as the meeting between SP chief and Chandra Shekhar was held in the backdrop of a tweet from ASP chief on Friday where he urged Akhilesh to include representation of Dalits in the alliance he is heading against the BJP.

Azad's meeting with Yadav comes after OBC leaders like Swami Prasad Maurya, Dharam Singh Saini resigned from the Yog Adityanath Cabinet.

Akhilesh has also stitched an alliance with Jayant Chaudhary-led Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD). Earlier, the Samajwadi Party and the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party had announced their alliance for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena has also declared that it would contest the UP Assembly polls alone.

Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has also jumped into the UP election scenario and may contest in few seats with an alliance with the SP.

Asaduddin Owaisi-headed AIMIM has also announced to contest the elections in UP.

Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases to elect 403 MLAs between February 10 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.