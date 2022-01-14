Lucknow: Former minister Swami Prasad Maurya, who resigned from his post and the Bharatiya Janata Party on January 11, has announced to join Samajwadi Party today. According to reports, several other MLAs including Dharam Singh Saini and Dara Singh Chauhan, who defected from the BJP over the past few days are also expected to be inducted into the Akhilesh Yadav-led party. Maurya vowed to defeat the BJP and exuded confidence in the SP-led alliance to make the saffron unit shrink to 45 seats like it was before the 2017 UP Assembly elections.Also Read - UP Election 2022: SP-RLD Alliance Releases First List Of 29 Candidates

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Swami Prasad Maurya said, "I will be joining the Samajwadi Party on 14th January. I have not received calls from any small or big politician. If they were cautious on time and worked on public issues, then BJP would not have faced this."

Eleven BJP MLAs – including three ministers – have quit the BJP since Tuesday. It started with the exit of top minister SP Maurya, followed by three MLAs close to him on the same day – Bhagwati Sagar, Raushan Lal Verma, and Brijesh Prajapati.

On Wednesday, state minister Dara Singh Chauhan and MLA Awtar Singh Bhadana quit. Bhadana is headed to the RLD, an ally of Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party. Yesterday, UP Minister Dharam Singh Saini, and three other BJP MLAs – Vinay Shakya, Mukesh Verma and Bala Avasthi – also left the party.

All three UP ministers who have quit are key OBC (Other Backward Class) leaders, claiming that the interests of the community are being neglected.

Swami Prasad Maurya, who has also joined forces with Akhilesh Yadav, has claimed the party he sides with always wins – first Mayawati’s party, then the BJP, and now Samajwadi Party (may follow the trend).