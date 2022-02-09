New Delhi: If you’re one of those who are going to vote in the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh election 2022 on February 10, you need to have a valid voter identity card issued by the Election Commission of India. However, having a voter ID is not enough to exercise the franchise to vote in any election—whether it’s the Parliamentary or states. It is important for them to enroll their name on the electoral rolls. Whether voters are in Agra, Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, or any other district of the state, it is mandatory to check if their name is on the voter’s list well in advance of the elections. A detailed constituency-wise voter list can be viewed by logging on to the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Uttar Pradesh. The list also displays the polling station assigned to every voter. The UP Election Voter Slip is also available on their mobile application which can be downloaded here.Also Read - Jewar: Will The Noida Airport ‘Wings’ Fly High For BJP Or Land Flat On SP Again?

Here’s how you can check your name online on the voter list:

Visit the National Voters’ Service Portal (NVSP) website—https://www.nvsp.in/ Click on the Search in Electoral Roll option. A new webpage will open, where you have to enter your details. Now, the new webpage will show you two ways to check the name in the voter list. The first option to search is this, in which you have to enter your name, father’s / husband’s name, age, date of birth, and gender. After entering this information, you have to enter your state, district, and assembly constituency. Another option to search is to search by EPIC number. In this process, you have to enter your EPIC number and state. For both these options, you have to authorize this information on the website by entering a captcha code at the end. Once this information is complete, the webpage will show you the voter registration details.

How to check your name on the voter list via SMS:

Type EPIC in the mobile message section. Enter your voter ID card number. Send this SMS to 9211728082 or 1950. Your polling station number and name will be displayed on your phone screen. If your name is not on the voter list, you will receive a ‘no record found’ reply.

11 Documents Essential for Casting Vote

Besides, the poll panel has directed that all electors in all constituencies who have been issued Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) have to produce the Electors Photo Identity Card for their identification at the polling station before casting their votes. Those electors who are not able to produce the EPIC shall produce one of the following alternative photo identity documents for establishing their identity.

The list of eleven documents is:

Passport Driving License Service Identity Cards with photograph issued to employees by Central/State Govt./PSUs/Public Limited Companies Passbooks with photographs issued by Bank/Post Office PAN Card Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR MNREGA Job Card Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour Pension document with photograph Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs Aadhaar Card

List of Constituencies Going to Polls on Feb 10

Of the total 403 Vidhan Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, 58 assembly constituencies spread across 11 districts will go to polls in the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh election on February 10, Thursday. The polling on the 58 seats, of which nine are reserved, will begin at 7 am and conclude at 6 pm. The first phase will cover the Jat-dominant belt of western UP. The districts where the elections will be held are Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra. Check full list of constituencies below:-

Kairana Thana Bhawan Shamli Budhana Charthawal Purqazi (SC) Muzaffarnagar Khatauli Meerapur Siwalkhas Sardhana Hastinapur (SC) Kithore Meerut Cantt Meerut Meerut South Chhaprauli Baraut Baghpat Loni Muradnagar Sahibabad Ghaziabad Modi Nagar Dhaulana Hapur (SC) Garhmukteshwar Noida Dadri Jewar Sikandrabad Bulandshahr Syana Anupshahr Debai Shikarpur Khurja (SC) Khair (SC) Barauli Atrauli Chharra Koil Aligarh Iglas (SC) Chhata Mant Goverdhan Mathura Baldev (SC) Etmadpur Agra Cantt. (SC) Agra South Agra North Agra Rural (SC) Fatehpur Sikri Kheragarh Fatehabad Bah

623 Candidates in Fray in Phase I

As many as 623 candidates are in the fray in the first phase. The first phase of polling will also decide the fate of nine ministers in the Yogi Adityanath government. The ministers whose electoral fate will be decided are Suresh Rana, Atul Garg, Shrikant Sharma, Sandeep Singh, Anil Sharma, Kapil Dev Agarwal, Dinesh Khatik, Dr G S Dharmesh and Chaudhary Laxmi Narain. Last time, the BJP bagged 53 of the 58 seats while the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan samaj party got two seats each. One seat went to the Rashtriya Lok Dal.