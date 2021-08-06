Lucknow: Amid speculations on who would be the next Chief Ministerial face of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Uttar Pradesh as state elections near, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya today sought to clear the air. Talking to Panchayat Aaj Tak, Prasad asserted that BJP is likely to prefer Yogi Adityanath for the Chief Ministerial face in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election 2022 as he is the “biggest name in the party”.Also Read - School Reopening In UP: Normal Classes to Resume Soon in Uttar Pradesh? Read CM Adityanath's Latest Statement

“Our government under Yogi Adityanath is doing excellent work since 2017. The Opposition is issue-less. Our chief minister’s leadership has been excellent. I think he will continue to be our leader in the next election,” Keshav Prasad Maurya told the media channel.

“Yogi Adityanath is the biggest name in our party in Uttar Pradesh. I believe the party will take a final decision and he will continue to be our leader,” he added.

Earlier this year, many reports on “dissent” in the UP government surfaced, sparking speculations of reshuffle in the Yogi Aditanath-led cabinet. Clarifying them, Maurya said, “There was no problem in the past. There is no problem right now and there will never be one in future.”

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are scheduled to be held next year.

Earlier this month, seven MPs from Uttar Pradesh — Pankaj Choudhary, S P Singh Baghel, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, B L Verma, Ajay Mishra, Kaushal Kishor, and BJP ally Apna Dal leader Anupriya Singh Patel — were made union ministers.

Out of these seven, three each are from OBC and SC categories, while one is Brahmin. So, this outreach exercise by all seven Union ministers in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh will help the party balance its caste equations before the assembly elections.

The BJP has started gearing up for Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh with Nadda holding meetings with party MPs from the state in different groups to fine-tune its poll strategy.