New Delhi: The elections for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly will take place in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The major political parties in the fray are the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Indian National Congress and debutant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Zee News teamed up with DesignBoxed has conducted a comprehensive survey to bring on-point Opinion Poll on 2022 Assembly polls.

The survey not only beams the overall state-wise prediction, seat and vote share, but it will also forecast the performance of the government and preferred Chief Minister. The Zee opinion poll showed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth-led BJP+ retaining power with the party projecting to win 252-272 seats in the 403-member Assembly. On the other hand, Samajwadi Party+ is looking to bag 111-131 seats. Mayawati-led BSP seems to be headed to lose ground, as per the latest Zee Opinion Poll projections

Zee News Opinion Poll Projections for Central UP

CENTRAL UTTAR PRADESH- Vote percentage

BJP+ 45

SP+ 32

BSP 8

CONG 6

OTH 9

CENTRAL UTTAR PRADESH – Seats

BJP+ 47-49

SP+ 16-20

BSP 0

CONG 1-2

OTH 0

CENTRAL UTTAR PRADESH- CM Choice

Yogi Adityanath (BJP)- 47%

Akhilesh Yadav (SP)- 35 %

Mayawati (BSP) 09%

Priyanka Gandhi (Congress) 04%

Others 05%

How many seats did the BJP win in the 2017 UP elections?

In the 2017 UP assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party won 312 out of a total of 403 seats.The halfway mark is 202.

What are the percentages of different castes in Uttar Pradesh?

As per the 2011 census: OBC = 40%; Dalits(SC) = 20.8%; Tribals(ST) = 0.8%; Forward caste = 23%; Muslims = 19%; Others = 0.9%

What is the percentage of Muslim population in Uttar Pradesh?

As per the 2011 census, the Muslim population then was 38,483,967. Which was 19% of the total population.

Methodology And Survey Details

The Zee News-DesignBoxed survey is one of the most accurate opinion polls in the country. Zee News-DesignBoxed reached out to people across 403 seats of poll-bound Uttar Pradesh between December 10, 2021 to January 15, 2022. The survey was done among randomly selected eligible adults and asked people about the most important issue and the factors that would help reach a decision. The opinion poll also asked people about their preferred choice for the Chief Minister and how caste dynamics swayed the voting decision.

The Zee News-DesignBoxed would also emphasize that despite all precautions taken during the sample survey, a margin of +/-4% is always a possibility if we take into account the respondents’ deviation from the sample. Also, the numbers in the opinion poll are not the actual predictions but a projection based on a sample survey. This survey is the base for the Opinion poll and not actual results. Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls on February 10 (Thursday), February 14 (Monday), February 20 (Sunday), February 23 (Wednesday), February 27 (Sunday), March 3 (Thursday) and March 7 (Monday) and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.