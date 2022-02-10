Lucknow: As the battle for 58 Assembly seats spread across 11 districts in the Western Uttar Pradesh began on Thursday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged voters to cast their votes to strengthen the resolution of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) for a “crime-free, fear-free, riot-free” state. Adityanath also complimented the role of the voters, saying that the ritual of polling will be incomplete without their contribution, and requested them to “vote first” before taking up any other work for the day.Also Read - UP Polls Phase 1: PM Modi Urges Voters To Abide By Covid Guidelines, Says 'Pehle Matdan, Phir Jalpan'

"Today is the first phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh. This ritual of polling will be incomplete without your (voters) contribution. Your one vote will strengthen our resolution of a crime-free, fear-free, riot-free Uttar Pradesh. That's why 'vote first' then do any other work," the Chief Minister tweeted.

आज लोकतंत्र के महायज्ञ का प्रथम चरण है। आपके अमूल्य वोट की आहुति के बगैर यह अनुष्ठान पूरा नहीं होगा। आपका एक 'वोट' अपराधमुक्त, भयमुक्त, दंगामुक्त उत्तर प्रदेश के संकल्प को मजबूती प्रदान करेगा। इसलिए 'पहले मतदान फिर जलपान' तब अन्य कोई काम… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 10, 2022

Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 Phase 1 LIVE Updates: All Eyes On Western UP Today As Voting At 58 Seats Kicks Off

In a series of tweets, Adityanath also stressed that the “double-engine” government at the Centre and the state has “everything with dedication and commitment.” “The time for a big decision has come. In the last five years, the double-engine government of the BJP has done everything with dedication and commitment. You have seen everything and heard everything in detail,” Adityanath said.

Voting for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections for 58 Assembly seats covering 11 districts of the state began today at 7 am. The voting will conclude at 6 pm today.

The first phase will cover the ‘Jat-dominant belt’ of the western part of the state. The districts that are going to the polling today include Mathura, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Hapur, Shamli, Baghpat, Aligarh, Agra, and Gautam Buddha Nagar.

As many as 623 candidates are in the fray in the first phase of the assembly polls while nearly 2.27 crore voters will decide the fate of these candidates.

Nearly 50,000 paramilitary personnel from 412 companies of central paramilitary forces have been deployed at different locations to maintain law and order as the election campaign for the first phase of Assembly polls in western Uttar Pradesh ended on Tuesday evening.

The police have sealed the borders of the state and strict security drills are underway to maintain peace in 58 Assembly constituencies which will go to the polls today.

The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to go to the polls in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10