Lucknow: The ruling Bharatiya Janta Party is set to retain power in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath to return as the Chief Minister of the most important state in political terms, as poll trends on Thursday showed the party-led alliance leading in 267 seats as against 127 of its nearest rival Samajwadi Party. The state has 403 assembly seats and 202 seats are needed to form a majority government. The trends or results for all 403 seats are available on the Election Commission’s website and the BJP has won five seats so far by 5 PM.Also Read - Badaun Election Result LIVE: BJP Candidates Mahesh Chandra Gupta Leading by 78246 Votes

The BJP has also shored up an impressive 44.6 per cent of the polled votes – a significant 5 per cent improvement over the 2017 elections. In 2017, the BJP got 312 seats and its allies Apna Dal and SBSP nine and four seats, respectively. The SP got 47, BSP 19, Congress 7 and others five seats in the last assembly elections.

Prominent candidates who have secured a lead include Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur Urban, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav from Karhal, Shivpal Yadav from Jaswant Nagar and Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Shukla from Rampur Khas (Pratapgarh).

Yogi Adityanath headed for a massive win from Gorakhpur Urban seat

Adityanath is heading for a landslide victory in Gorakhpur Urban seat, leading over his nearest rival, SP’s Subhawati Shukla, by about 51,974 votes. The BSP nominee has secured 4,507 votes, while Chandra Shekhar of Azad Samaj Party has bagged 4,157 votes. Chetna Pandey of the Congress is struggling with 1,410 votes and AAP nominee Vijay Kumar Shrivastava with 417 votes.

Keshav Prasad Maurya trailing from Sirathu seat

However, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya is trailing from Sirathu seat by only 82 votes now, while Swami Prasad Maurya of the SP is also trailing from Fazil Nagar seat. Congress state president Ajay Kumar Lallu is trailing from Tumkuhi Raj.

UP Election Results 2022: Top 5 points to know at this hour

According to official trends available for 403 seats, the BJP is leading in 248 seats, while its allies Apna Dal (S) and Nishad party are leading in 12 and seven seats, respectively. While the Samajwadi Party (SP) is leading in 113 seats, its allies SBSP and RLD are leading in five and nine seats, respectively. The BSP and the Congress were leading in three and two seats, respectively. Two candidates of the Jansatta Dal, including Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya in Kunda seat, were leading. The BJP’s vote percentage is 42.3, while the SP got 31.6 per cent votes. The Congress has got a meagre 2.40 per cent, while the BSP got 12.7 per cent.

