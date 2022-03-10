Lucknow: It is quite an alphabetical victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh. From ‘Y, R, L to M and Y’, the BJP has used these issues to break all jinx and ride back to power with a more than comfortable majority for a second consecutive term. Y, R and L, party sources claim, are the three factors that have unleashed a pro-incumbency wave in the state in favour of the BJP.Also Read - UP Assembly Election Results 2022: BJP Leads on All 8 Seats in Lakhimpur Kheri District

“‘Y’ stands for Yogi Adityanath. He has acquired a cult status and is widely respected as a strict administrator and a compassionate leader. His popularity has been growing by the day and the crowds at his meetings clearly indicated that he was miles ahead of others staking a claim to the Chief Minister’s position,” said a party functionary even as the BJP office burst into celebrations. Also Read - Holi Comes Early For BJP in UP, CM Yogi Lauds PM Modi For Landslide Win. Full Victory Speech

What do rest of the letters stand for?

The source said the letter ‘R’ stands for ration kits that were distributed free among the poor. The ration kits connected the BJP to the people and even created a new vote bank of beneficiaries that cut across caste and religion.

‘L’ on the other hand stood for law and order. The Yogi government’s crackdown on the mafia and criminals created a sense of security among the people and this feeling overrode the incidents like the one in Hathras.

Apart from ‘Y, R, L’, the BJP also dismantled the earlier meaning of M-Y (Muslim-Yadav) and replaced it with Modi-Yogi. Narendra Modi’s charisma and Yogi Adityanath’s popularity formed a winning combination and helped the BJP overcome all speedbreakers in its ride back to power.

(With IANS inputs) Also Read - Mirzapur Election Result: BJP's Ratnakar Mishra Wins