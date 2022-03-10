Lucknow: It is quite an alphabetical victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh. From ‘Y, R, L to M and Y’, the BJP has used these issues to break all jinx and ride back to power with a more than comfortable majority for a second consecutive term. Y, R and L, party sources claim, are the three factors that have unleashed a pro-incumbency wave in the state in favour of the BJP.Also Read - UP Assembly Election Results 2022: BJP Leads on All 8 Seats in Lakhimpur Kheri District
"'Y' stands for Yogi Adityanath. He has acquired a cult status and is widely respected as a strict administrator and a compassionate leader. His popularity has been growing by the day and the crowds at his meetings clearly indicated that he was miles ahead of others staking a claim to the Chief Minister's position," said a party functionary even as the BJP office burst into celebrations.
What do rest of the letters stand for?
- The source said the letter ‘R’ stands for ration kits that were distributed free among the poor. The ration kits connected the BJP to the people and even created a new vote bank of beneficiaries that cut across caste and religion.
- ‘L’ on the other hand stood for law and order. The Yogi government’s crackdown on the mafia and criminals created a sense of security among the people and this feeling overrode the incidents like the one in Hathras.
- Apart from ‘Y, R, L’, the BJP also dismantled the earlier meaning of M-Y (Muslim-Yadav) and replaced it with Modi-Yogi. Narendra Modi’s charisma and Yogi Adityanath’s popularity formed a winning combination and helped the BJP overcome all speedbreakers in its ride back to power.
