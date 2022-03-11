Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party (SP), which many expected would pose a stiff challenge to the BJP, fared way better than the 2017 assembly polls when it had secured 47 seats, but failed to unseat the BJP. The SP won 111 constituencies and its allies Rashtriya Lok Dal 8 and Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party grabbed 6. The SP came a distant second in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh election, seeing a massive increase from 47 seats in 2017, and getting 32.06 per cent votes.Also Read - BJP Wins Assembly Tie 4-1 But Punjab Listens to Mann Ki Baat as AAP Registers Landslide Victory

The morning after the results, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday expressed gratitude to the people for building faith in the party which led to the increase in the number of their seats and vote share. Also Read - Assembly Poll Results Reflect Approval of BJP's Pro-poor, Pro-active Governance, Says PM Modi

Taking to Twitter, Akhilesh Yadav wrote, “Hearty thanks to the people of UP for increasing our seats by two and a half times and vote percentage by one and a half times!”

He further took a jibe at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led Uttar Pradesh government, signalling towards more fierce competition in the future, and said the results have proved that BJP seats can be reduced.

उप्र की जनता को हमारी सीटें ढाई गुनी व मत प्रतिशत डेढ़ गुना बढ़ाने के लिए हार्दिक धन्यवाद! हमने दिखा दिया है कि भाजपा की सीटों को घटाया जा सकता है। भाजपा का ये घटाव निरंतर जारी रहेगा।आधे से ज़्यादा भ्रम और छलावा दूर हो गया है बाकी कुछ दिनों में हो जाएगा। जनहित का संघर्ष जीतेगा! — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 11, 2022

“We have shown that BJP seats can be reduced. This reduction of BJP will continue unabated. More than half the confusion and delusion have been cleared, the rest will happen in a few days. The struggle for public interest will win!” Yadav added in his tweet.

The BJP has retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share. However, the party had secured a landslide victory with 312 seats in the 2017 Assembly elections. (ANI)