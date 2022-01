New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday hinted at being party’s chief ministerial face in the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh election 2022. She was addressing a press conference when a reporter asked who will be the Congress’ CM in UP, to which Priyanka quipped, “Aapko koi aur chehra dikh raha Hai (Can you see any other face).” This comes a day after reports claimed that Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav will contest the upcoming UP polls from Mainpuri’s Karhal Assembly constituency.Also Read - Congress Releases Manifesto For UP Polls, Promises 20 Lakh Jobs to Youths, Filing up Vacant Teacher Posts | Key Points

#WATCH Do you see anyone else's face from the Congress Party in Uttar Pradesh? You can see my face everywhere: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on being asked about the chief ministerial face of Congress in the upcoming UP Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/NOt1uZKBU6 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 21, 2022

Earlier last year, veteran Congress leader Salman Khurshid had said that the party would contest the UP assembly polls under party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s leadership and she herself would decide on the issue of whether she would be party’s chief ministerial candidate or not.

UP Elections 2022

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases from Feb 10. The term of the existing assembly elected in 2017 will expire on 14 May 2022. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly has a total of 403 seats, with 202 being the majority mark. These 403 constituencies are distributed across seven broad regions – West UP (44 constituencies), Ruhelkhand (52), Doab (73), Awadh (78), Bundelkhand (19), East UP (76) and North East UP (61).