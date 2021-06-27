New Delhi: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) party will contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 on 100 seats, said party chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday. The party has already started the selection process of candidates, he said. Also Read - BSP to Fight UP, Uttarakhand Assembly Polls Alone, Says Mayawati as Reports of Tie-up With AIMIM Emerge

Owaisi also announced that the AIMIM has stitched up an alliance with Om Prakash Rajbhar-led Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha (BSM) and “nobody else” for the upcoming UP polls. It should be noted that OP Rajbhar is a former NDA ally who broke away from the BJP over his differences with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. Also Read - Bus Overturns at Yamuna Expressway, Over 30 People Injured; Few Critical

The announcement has come barely hours after Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati categorically denied any alliance with the AIMIM for the 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. Also Read - UP Elections 2022: Next CM to be Decided by Party After Assembly Polls, Says Swami Prasad Maurya

(With inputs from ANI)