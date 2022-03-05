Azamgarh: Mayank Joshi, son of BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi on Saturday joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) ahead of the last phase of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. “Mayank Joshi, son of Bharatiya Janata Party MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi today joined Samajwadi Party,” said SP chief Akhilesh Yadav while addressing a rally in Azamgarh.Also Read - After Sipping 'Kullad Chai', PM Modi Makes Surprise Visit To Varanasi Railway Station | WATCH

In January, Rita Bahuguna Joshi sought a ticket from BJP for her son to contest the UP assembly elections 2022 from the Lucknow Cantonment seat. Joshi had also said she would give up her Lok Sabha membership if her son does not get a ticket from Lucknow Cantonment seat. But after her son was denied a ticket she said she “respects the decision of the party.” Joshi had fought the 2017 elections and defeated Aparna Yadav, the then SP candidate from Lucknow Cantonment. Also Read - 'Pehle Hisab Kitaab Hoga, Uske Baad...', Mukhtar Ansari's Son 'Asks' Akhilesh To Not Transfer Officials For 6 Months | WATCH

The elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh are being held in seven phases since February 10. The six phases of polling in Uttar Pradesh were held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and the last seventh phase of polling will be conducted on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Phase 6 Assembly Polls Conclude Peacefully, 53.31% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 5 PM

(With ANI inputs)