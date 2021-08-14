Lucknow: Former Uttar Pradesh cadre IPS officer Amitabh Thakur, who was given premature retirement, will be contesting the next year’s state assembly polls against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his family has announced. In a statement issued here, Amitabh Thakur’s wife Nutan said it is a fight for principles for him.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Lockdown: Noida Metro to Run on Saturdays Too as Yogi Govt Lifts Curfew | Details Here

“Sri Adityanath undertook many undemocratic, improper, suppressive, harassing and discriminatory steps during his tenure as Chief Minister,” she alleged. “Hence, Amitabh shall be contesting the election against Sri Adityanath from any place he contests. “It is a fight for principles for him, where he shall be presenting his protest to the wrongdoings,” she said. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh School Reopening Update: Govt Likely To Reopen Schools From September 1 For These Classes

Following a decision taken by the Union Home Ministry, Thakur was given compulsory retirement on March 23 in “public interest”. He was “not found fit to be retained for the remaining tenure of his service”, an order from the Union Home Ministry had said of Thakur, who would have completed his service in 2028. “In the public interest, Amitabh Thakur is being given premature retirement before completion of his service with immediate effect,” the order had said. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh: 5 Dead, Including 3 Children, as Car Falls Into Gorge; CM Adityanath Pays Condolences

In 2017, Thakur had urged the Centre to change his cadre state. The officer was suspended on July 13, 2015, days after he had accused Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh of threatening him. A vigilance enquiry was also initiated against him. However, the Lucknow Bench of Central Administrative Tribunal stayed his suspension in April 2016 and ordered his reinstatement with full salary with effect from October 11, 2015.

(Based on PTI inputs)