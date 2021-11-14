Lucknow: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday that the party will contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election without any ally. While addressing the party cadre at the Pratigya Sammelan – Lakshya 2022 in UP’s Bulandshahr, she also added that the party will fight all seats on its own and emerge victorious in the electoral battle.Also Read - Who Will Form The Next Government In UP? ABP-C Voter Survey Reveals

To recall, the Congress had, in 2017, forged an alliance with Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party. Gandhi also stressed on the importance of the upcoming polls for the party and said it was a "do-or-die" situation.

In the previous assembly polls held in 2017, the Congress contested on 114 seats but could manage to win just 7 with little over 6% vote share. The SP contested on 311 and won 47, 177 less than what it had got in 2012.