Lucknow: Seema Kushwaha, lawyer of the infamous '2012 Delhi's Nirbhaya gangrape case', joined the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, in Lucknow on Thursday. Kushwaha also went on to fight the Hathras rape case last year, playing legal counsel to the victim's family.

Born on January 10, 1982 in the Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh, Seema is a Supreme Court advocate, who gained popularity in the media and among the Indian public when she chose to be the lawyer and legal counsel for the victim of the brutal 2012 Nirbhaya Delhi gang rape and murder case. Seema was born to Ramkuanri Kushwaha and Baladin Kushwaha, who was the Gram Pradhan of Bidhipur Gram Panchayat. Her family already had six children, and she was the fourth daughter.

Seema continues to fight for the voices of those in our Indian communities who are frequently ignored, following up on case delays and speaking up for the victims. She continues to make inroads into this rigid structure, inspiring and motivating others to do the same. She inspires others by demonstrating that to achieve one’s goals, one must work hard and fight for one’s rights in society, as reported by a news daily.