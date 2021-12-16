Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday met his uncle and leader of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia), Shivpal Singh Yadav at the latter’s residence in Lucknow and held discussions on forging an alliance ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. “Had a meeting with the National President PSP, Shivpal Singh Yadav at his residence today and had a discussion about forming an alliance. The policy of taking regional parties along is continuously strengthening and leading the SP and other allies to a historic victory,” the SP chief tweeted.Also Read - Election Fever Grips UP: Man Puts Photos of Akhilesh, Mulayam Yadav on Wedding Card

प्रसपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जी से मुलाक़ात हुई और गठबंधन की बात तय हुई। क्षेत्रीय दलों को साथ लेने की नीति सपा को निरंतर मजबूत कर रही है और सपा और अन्य सहयोगियों को ऐतिहासिक जीत की ओर ले जा रही है। #बाइस_में_बाइसिकल pic.twitter.com/x3k5wWX09A — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) December 16, 2021

There was a fallout between the two in 2017. Allegedly upset over his diminishing stature in the party, Shivpal had resigned and floated a new party altogether in 2018 and called it Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia. According to media reports, Shivpal Yadav had demanded at least 25-40 seats to contest in the upcoming elections.

Years after a bitter fall out, both uncle and nephew were seen warming up to each other and also had shown willingness to fight the elections in coalition.

Earlier, Shivpal Yadav, 66, said that he still waiting to hear from his nephew about the status of their relationship for the upcoming 2022 Assembly polls. Shivpal has said that he is even prepared to merge his PSPL in the Samajwadi Party provided Akhilesh assures that his supporters would get due respect, as per agency reports.

Shivpal said recently that time was running out and he was waiting for the SP president to respond.

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates.