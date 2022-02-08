Lucknow: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday released the Bharatiya Janata Party’s manifesto for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022. Along with BJP’s election manifesto ‘Sankalp Patra’, the party also released its election song. Earlier on Sunday, the party had postponed the release of its manifesto in view of the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. The manifesto release program was scheduled at the BJP office here at 10.15 am, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, and state party president had gathered for it.Also Read - Will Congress' Decision To Sack MLA Kh Joykisan Cost Them Thangmeiband Seat?
Some promises BJP is expected to make in its ‘Sankalp Patra’
- Job to one person in every household
- Cheaper ration under the Annapurna scheme
- Scooty for girl students
- Tablets and smartphone scheme for students to continue
- Fasal Bima Yojna for farmers
- Free solar pumps for irrigation to farmers
