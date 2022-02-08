Lucknow: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday released the Bharatiya Janata Party’s manifesto for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022. Along with BJP’s election manifesto ‘Sankalp Patra’, the party also released its election song. Earlier on Sunday, the party had postponed the release of its manifesto in view of the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. The manifesto release program was scheduled at the BJP office here at 10.15 am, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, and state party president had gathered for it.Also Read - Will Congress' Decision To Sack MLA Kh Joykisan Cost Them Thangmeiband Seat?

Lucknow: Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah, CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders of the party release party's manifesto for #UttarPradeshElections pic.twitter.com/0QKJbwGANO — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 8, 2022

Some promises BJP is expected to make in its ‘Sankalp Patra’

Job to one person in every household

Cheaper ration under the Annapurna scheme

Scooty for girl students

Tablets and smartphone scheme for students to continue

Fasal Bima Yojna for farmers

Free solar pumps for irrigation to farmers