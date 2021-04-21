Kannauj: Amid the rising COVID cases in India, the shortage of oxygen supply has become one of the major concerns of the authorities. On Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and informed that major hospitals in the national capital are following short of oxygen. UP’s Kannauj Tirva Medical college also reported a similar incident resulting in the death of four patients. Also Read - 22 Patients in Nashik Hospital Die After Tanker Leak Cuts Off Oxygen Supply

In the COVID-19 isolation ward, four patients died after the oxygen supply suddenly came to a standstill at 3 o'clock in the night. Videos of patients gasping for breath also surfaced. Other patients breathed a sigh of relief when the oxygen supply started running after much chaos. The district administration has provided 80 oxygen cylinders to the medical college.

Vaccine For Free:

The Uttar Pradesh government said on Tuesday that vaccines will be administered to the beneficiaries free of cost from May 1. This comes after the Centre announced that vaccination against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) will be open to everyone above the age of 18. The decision to make jabs free of cost was taken by the state government at a Cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Yogi Adityanath. "In the Cabinet meeting today, we have decided to administer free vaccines to those above the age of 18 years," Adityanath said in a tweet, roughly translated from Hindi.