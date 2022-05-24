Banda: A young girl ended her life because of her pimple problem in Banda district of Uttar Pradesh. According to a report in IANS, the girl was rejected several times by her alliance seekers and her marriage could not be finalised because of her pimples.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh New Assembly to Begin Its First Session From May 23

According to victim's family, the girl was upset over her pimple problem which refused to go away even though she tried several treatments. "We had several marriage proposals but she was rejected when they saw her pimpled face," said a family member.

The incident took place in Ajit Para Village under Bisanda police circle on Monday evening. When the mother and sister of the girl returned home after feeding the cattle, they found her hanging in room.

Bisanda police circle in charge K K Pandey said that the body has been sent for post-mortem and the matter was under investigation.