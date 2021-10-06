Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday imposed Section 144 in capital Lucknow to ensure adherence to Covid rules in view of upcoming festivals and maintain law and order. Lucknow Police imposes restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC till November 8 to maintain law & order and ensure adherence to COVID rules in view of upcoming festivals, various entrance exams and farmers’ protests, news agency ANI reported.Also Read - Congress Delegation to Visit Lakhimpur Kheri Today, Seeks Approval From UP Govt | Key Developments

Lucknow Police imposes restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC till November 8 to maintain law & order and ensure adherence to COVID rules in view of upcoming festivals, various entrance exams and farmers' protests pic.twitter.com/fBd1jImHhE — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 5, 2021

Earlier, the government had section 144 in Lakhimpur in view of the rising tension in the area and also deployed additional police. Entry of political leaders into the district was banned and heavy deployment of police was made in surrounding districts too. Also Read - Punjab CM Channi Equates Lakhimpur Violence With Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, Says Incident Was Pre-planned

Opposition leaders like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Deepender Hooda (Congress), Sanjay Singh (AAP) and Chandrashekhar Azad (Bhim Army) have been detained enroute to Lakhimpur, while SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has been placed under house arrest in Lucknow where clashes resulted in eight deaths on Sunday.