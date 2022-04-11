New Delhi: Days after Uttar Pradesh CMO (Chief Minister’s Office) Twitter account was hacked, the state government official handle was targeted, briefly on Monday. Hackers posted a series of random posts on the feed. The account has 2.7 million followers.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Govt Eases Restrictions on Private Schools, Allows Them to Hike Fees by THIS Much
On April 9, the official Twitter handle of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO) was hacked briefly. A case was registered in connection with the matter at the Cyber Crime police station here.
The hackers had replaced the profile picture with a cartoon and posted hundreds of tweets before the handle.
“The account was hacked for around 29 minutes at night. The hackers posted around 400-500 tweets and the account was suspended on grounds of unnatural activity,” the senior official told PTI.
Later in a tweet in Hindi, the Uttar Pradesh government said, “There was an attempt by anti-social elements to hack the official Twitter account of the Chief Minister’s Office, @CMOfficeUP, at 12.30 am on April 9. Some tweets were posted by them which were recovered immediately.” Strictest action will be taken against those responsible for this after an investigation of the case by cyber experts, it added.
Earlier in the day, the official Twitter handle of the Punjab Congress was also hacked. The hackers removed the profile picture and posted a tweet that read, “In celebration of the reveal of the Beanz Official collection, we have opened up an airdrop to all active NFT traders in the community for the next 24 hours! Claim your Beanz.”