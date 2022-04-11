New Delhi: Days after Uttar Pradesh CMO (Chief Minister’s Office) Twitter account was hacked, the state government official handle was targeted, briefly on Monday. Hackers posted a series of random posts on the feed. The account has 2.7 million followers.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Govt Eases Restrictions on Private Schools, Allows Them to Hike Fees by THIS Much

On April 9, the official Twitter handle of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO) was hacked briefly. A case was registered in connection with the matter at the Cyber Crime police station here.

The hackers had replaced the profile picture with a cartoon and posted hundreds of tweets before the handle.