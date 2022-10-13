Lucknow: In a significant development, the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday launched the New Electric Vehicle Manufacturing and Mobility Policy, 2022, to promote faster adoption of clean mobility solutions and create a conducive ecosystem for EVs in the state.Also Read - How UP's New Electric Vehicle Policy Will Benefit Buyers, Manufacturers. Details Inside

The state government said the new policy will provide a three-pronged incentive regime that includes benefits to consumers for purchasing EVs; to manufacturers of EVs, batteries and related components; and to service providers developing charging/ swapping facilities.

The Yogi Adityanath government said the prime objective of the policy is not only to create an eco-friendly transportation system in the state, but also to make Uttar Pradesh a global hub for the manufacturing of electric vehicles, batteries and associated equipment.

The policy aims at attracting investment of more than Rs 30,000 crore and generate direct and indirect employment for over one million people, the state government said.

With a primary objective to contribute to India’s Net Zero emission target for 2070, the policy also aims to fulfil the state’s aspiration of becoming a trillion-dollar economy by leveraging its potential and opportunities in the EV industry.

Since Uttar Pradesh is one of India’s largest consumer markets, the policy also provides attractive subsidies to buyers. This includes 100 per cent road tax and registration fees exemption during the first three years of the effective period of the policy on all segments of electric vehicles purchased and registered in Uttar Pradesh.

The policy provides a capital subsidy to service providers developing charging and battery swapping facilities across the State and the state government shall also facilitate land to service providers for setting up public charging infrastructure by providing government land on lease for 10 years at a nominal revenue sharing model of Re 1 / kWh.

