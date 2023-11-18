Home

UP Govt Crackdown Against ‘Fake’ Halal Certificates; Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind, Others Named In FIR

A UP government statement said that the said companies allegedly issued forged halal certificates to various companies for financial gains, fostering not only social animosity but also violating public trust.

Representative Image

Uttar Pradesh News: The Uttar Pradesh Police have launched a massive crackdown against businesses for allegedly using “forged” halal certificates to exploit people’s religious sentiments in order to boost sales. The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind– a leading Muslim organization, is among those named in the FIR registered in the case by the Lucknow police.

According to the police, a case was registered against one company and some other organisations based on a complaint filed at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow on Friday by one Shailendra Kumar Sharma– a resident of Motijheel Colony in Aishbagh.

A case has been registered under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 298 (uttering words, etc, with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings), 384 (extortion), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the IPC.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Uttar Pradesh government said the case has been named against several entities viz, the Halal India Private Limited Chennai, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Halal Trust Delhi, Halal Council of India Mumbai, Jamiat Ulama Maharashtra and others for allegedly exploiting religious sentiments to boost sales by providing halal certificates to customers of a specific religion.

Citing the FIR, the statement said that the said companies allegedly issued forged halal certificates to various companies for financial gains, fostering not only social animosity but also violating public trust.

Jamiat refutes allegations

Meanwhile, the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Halal Trust has refuted the allegations as “baseless” and said the organization will “necessary legal measures to counter such misinformation”.

“We adhere to government regulations, as emphasised in the Ministry of Commerce & Industry notification, requiring all halal certification bodies to be registered by NABCB (National Accreditation Board for Certification Bodies under Quality Council of India), a milestone that Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind Halal Trust has achieved,” it said.

“It is also a matter of choice of individuals and manufacturers preferring to certain certifications for their own satisfaction based upon the credentials which the certifying authorities enjoy. It saves a large number of consumers from using products which they do not want for a variety of reasons and ensures availability of need-based products in the market.

“Those who do not want to use such products are free not to use them,” it further said.

Large-scale conspiracy

The UP government statement said the complainant has raised concerns over a potential large-scale conspiracy, indicating attempts to decrease the sale of products from companies lacking the halal certificate, which is illegal. There is an apprehension that this unfair advantage is being passed on to anti-social and anti-national elements.

The issuance of halal certificates for vegetarian products like oil, soap, toothpaste, and honey, where no such certification is necessary, suggests a deliberate criminal conspiracy targeting a specific community and its products, it said.

The complainant further alleged that, under the guise of religion, “unrestrained propaganda” is being pursued within a particular section of the society to discourage the use of products lacking a halal certificate. This, in turn, harms the business interests of other communities.

The complainant also expressed concern over these individuals amassing disproportionate profits and potentially channelling funds towards supporting terrorist organisations and anti-national endeavours, the statement said.

(With inputs from agencies)

