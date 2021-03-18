Lucknow: Here comes a big news for the local youths of Uttar Pradesh who are looking for job opportunities. The UP government on Thursday announced reservation for local people in private jobs (Reservation For Locals in Private Sector). As per updates, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority said the local residents will be given 40 percent reservation in private sector jobs. The order from the state government will definitely bring cheers on the faces of the locals in the state. Also Read - Greater Noida Techie Robbed of Car at Gunpoint Near Migsun Roundabout in Surajpur

The move from the state government came at a time when farmer union leader Rakesh Tikait warned to block the Delhi-Noida border due to lack of private jobs for the youth of Jat and Gurjar community.

Earlier, the Haryana and Jharkhand government had announced 75 per cent reservation for local people in private job sector.

However, the UP government's decision has drawn sharp flak from corporate multinational companies. On the other side, local legislators supported and welcomed the move on social media.

Speaking to Indian Today, Dhirendra Singh, MLA from Jewar constituency of Uttar Pradesh, said it was a long-pending demand and the local youth will now get job opportunities according to their eligibility.

On the other hand, Sameer Saxena, founder member of the Global Association for Corporate Services (GACS), said that this decision will bring complexity and unnecessary intervention of government employees into the private sector.