Lucknow: Danish Azad Ansari is the only Muslim face in the newly formed Uttar Pradesh government being led by Chief Minster Yogi Adityanath for a consecutive second term. Here's all you need to know about this lesser heard name.

Hailing from Ballia, Ansari replaced Mohsin Raza, who served as the Minister of State for Minorities Welfare in the previous Yogi Adityanath government.

Top 5 things to know about Danish Ansari and his rather young political career:

Danish, 32-year-old took oath as a minister of state with other cabinet members on Friday.

He had joined the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) when he was a student at Lucknow University, from where he pursued his graduation.

He was nominated to the Urdu Language Committee in the Yogi government in October 2018, having the minister of state status.

Danish was appointed the general secretary of the minorities cell of the BJP just before the Assembly elections.

He has done his schooling from Ballia’s Holy Cross School.

(With inputs from PTI)