Lucknow: Amid a rise in dengue cases in the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed authorities on Thursday to run a widespread cleanliness campaign and assign a nodal officer to every district for monitoring. The UP CM pointed out at a meeting with officials that cases of dengue have been reported in many districts and cautioned that the number of malaria cases can also rise, according to an official spokesperson.

"Due to rains and waterlogging, there are chances of spread of diseases," Adityanath said. Highlighting the importance of cleanliness in this regard, he ordered a massive statewide campaign.

“A nodal officer should be sent in every district to monitor the situation and the relief work due to floods,” the chief minister said.

The rural development, urban development, women and child development, health and medical education departments will coordinate the cleanliness and health security measures, he said.

The state government on Wednesday transferred the chief medical officer of Firozabad, where 41 people, mostly children, died of suspected dengue and viral fever.

Additional Director (Health) of the Agra division A K Singh and Firozabad Government Medical College Principal Sangeeta Aneja told reporters about these deaths, indicating at dengue as the probable cause.

On Tuesday, Firozabad’s BJP MLA Manish Asija had claimed that 44 people had died of suspected dengue in the district since August 22.

(With inputs from PTI)