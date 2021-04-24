Lucknow: Amid a massive spike in COVID-19 cases many hospitals across the worst-hit states are struggling with a shortage in oxygen supply. To deal with this issue, the Uttar Pradesh government has set up an ‘oxygen monitoring system’ in Lucknow, said UP Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department Awanish K Awasthi on Saturday. Also Read - 6 Patients Die at Amritsar Hospital Due To Oxygen Shortage, Suppliers Prioritising Govt Hospitals

Under this system a Command Control Centre has been opened at Home Department in Lucknow, Awasthi said. Also Read - Centre Waives Off Customs Duty on Import of Covid Vaccines And Oxygen For 3 Months

Talking about the new monitoring system, the ACS said, “Through this, Management Information System’s (MIS) daily, live report on the movement of Oxygen tankers can be monitored and viewed on a map.” Also Read - If Anyone Obstructs Supply, Will Hang Them: Delhi High Court Amid Acute Oxygen Shortage

“Software’s dashboard will analyse and inform if the tanker is getting delayed – either in filling or in transportation.”

“We will create an app which will be installed in driver’s mobile phone to act as GPS,” he added.

The new initiative comes amid the acute shortage of medical oxygen that various states are facing.

As many as 38,055 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours, as per the state government’s data on Saturday afternoon.

(With agency inputs)