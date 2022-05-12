Lucknow/Uttar Pradesh: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Thursday extended support to Azam Khan, senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader languishing in jail for over two years. The former UP CM launched a scathing attack on the government and said that Khan’s continued incarceration is being regarded as a ‘strangulation of justice’ by the common man.Also Read - UP MLC Election Results 2022: BJP Registers Victory on 33 Out of 36 Seats | Full List of Winners

“In Uttar Pradesh and other BJP ruled states, like the Congress, the manner in which poor, Dalits, tribals and Muslims are being harassed by making them victims of atrocities and fear is very sad, whereas their (BJP) kindness is continuing in the affairs of others”, Mayawati tweeted. Also Read - Khattar Reacts Sharply to Punjab Govt’s ‘Chandigarh Resolution’, Says ‘Will Not Let Chandigarh go Anywhere’

Coming out in support of Khan, the BSP president said, “In this sequence, the matter of continuous hateful and terror (like) action by the UP government on its opponents and keeping senior MLA Mohammad Azam Khan in jail for about two-and-a-half years is in the news which, in the eyes of the people, if not strangulating justice then what.” Also Read - Mayawati Dissolves All Party Units Except 3 Posts During Meeting To Review BSP's Poll Debacle

Khan, a senior SP leader and MLA from Rampur, is currently in jail on several charges including corruption. He has been lodged in Sitapur jail for over two years.

In a major relief to him, the Allahabad High Court had granted Khan bail in the case of illegal possession of the enemy property. Khan, a former state minister, has got bail in 88 out of 89 cases. He will be released from jail only after the bail is granted in the last case.

Meanwhile, Mayawati also slammed the anti-encroachment drive carried out in some places including the national capital by civic authorities. “The manner in which migrants and working people are being made victims of fear and terror in the name of encroachment by adopting a malicious attitude in many states of the country and their livelihood is being snatched raises many questions and is also a matter of concern,” she added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav had expressed hope that justice will be done to Azam Khan. Yadav, who attended a function in Azamgarh, alleged that the government is tightening legal grip on Azam Khan so that he could not get out of jail.

(With PTI Inputs)