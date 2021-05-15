New Delhi: With an aim to provide some relief to the poor suffering majorly due to the economic slowdown caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday announced that it will provide three kilograms of wheat and two kilograms of rice free to the families holding below poverty line (BPL) ration card for three months. It also said that an allowance of Rs 1000 per month shall be provided to daily wagers and other poor labourers in the urban areas of the state. The income limit for qualifying as a beneficiary under the BPL list has been fixed as Rs 27,000 per annum. Also Read - Lockdown in Uttar Pradesh Likely to be Extended Till May 24: Reports

“Uttar Pradesh Cabinet decides to provide Rs 1000 to daily wagers, rickshaw pullers, boatmen, roadside stall owners, saloon owners, washermen, etc in urban areas,” reported news agency ANI quoting the state government’s announcement. Also Read - UP Witnesses Continuous Decline In New COVID Cases, State Reports 18,125 Fresh Patients in Last 24 Hours

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led state government’s announcement is second such initiative in less than a month. Last month, on April 26, two days after a similar announcement by the Central government, the state government had announced an additional five kilograms of foodgrains to the poor under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

Earlier in the day, the Uttar Pradesh government decided to extend the partial coronavirus curfew till 7 am on May 24. A decision was taken at a virtual meeting of the cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Earlier, the government had decided to increase the duration of the curfew till 7 am on May 17.

(With inputs from agencies)