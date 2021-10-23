Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday made some big announcements for the youth of his state. The CM said his government will begin the distribution of tablets and smartphones among the youth by November-end. Asserting that his government is working to provide employment to every youth without discrimination, he said, “To equip the youth of Uttar Pradesh with the latest technology, the state government will start providing tablets and laptops from the last week of November.”Also Read - BREAKING: Faizabad Railway Station to be Renamed as Ayodhya Cantt, Announces CM Yogi

The chief minister was speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of a government medical college in Sultanpur. He also launched 126 development projects worth Rs 46.33 crore in Sultanpur and 99 projects worth Rs 334.24 crores in Ambedkar Nagar, the UP government said in a statement here. He said Sultanpur is getting the maximum benefit of Purvanchal Expressway as farmers got four times compensation for their land. With the industry clusters coming up here, the youth will get employed here, he said. Also Read - THIS Metro Gets Highest Single-Day Ridership Post COVID-19 Lockdown

Earlier this month, the Yogi Adityanath government rolled out a free laptop scheme for 22 lakh students of the state. All Class 10 and 12 students who are residents of Uttar Pradesh and pass their exams with flying colours have a chance to get a brand new laptop. The UP government has reportedly fixed a budget of Rs 1,800 crore for this scheme. The scheme was announced by Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath with the aim of promoting the use of digital technology among students who are meritorious but do not possess sufficient means to do so. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Lifts Night Curfew Across State From Today As COVID Cases Decline | Details Here