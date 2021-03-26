Uttar Pradesh Gram Panchayat Election 2021: The state election commission of Uttar Pradesh on Friday announced the much-awaited schedule of the UP Gram Panchayat Chunav 2021. According to the official notification, the elections for gram panchayats, kshetra panchayats and zila panchayats will be held in four phases from the next month, i.e, April. While the first phase of UP Gram Panchayat election 2021 will take place on 15 April, the second, third and fourth phases will be held in 19 April, 26 April and 29 April respectively. Also Read - UP Gram Panchayat Election 2021 Dates Announced: Four-Phase Polls to Begin on April 15, Counting on May 2 | Check Full Schedule

UP Gram Panchayat Election 2021: District-wise Schedule Here:

Phase 1

The nomination process will begin on 3rd April.

18 districts will go to polls in the first phase. The districts are Ghaziabad, Saharanpur, Rampur, Bareilly, Hathras, Agra, Kanpur City, Jhansi, Mahoba, Prayagraj, Raebareli, Hardoi, Ayodhya, Shravasti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur, Jaunpur, Bhadohi.

Phase 2

Nomination process – 7 and 8 April

Twenty districts will vote in the second phase of Panchayat chunav. The districts are —-Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bijnor, Amroha, Badaun, Ettah, Mainpuri, Kannoj, Etawah, Lalitpur, Chitrakut, Pratapgarh, Lucknow, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sultanpur, Gonda, Maharajganj, Varanasi and Azamgarh.

Phase 3

Nomination process – 13 April and 15 April

20 districts Shamli, Meerut, Moradabad, Pilibhit, Kasganj, Firozabad, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Fatehpur, Unnao, Amethi, Barabanki, Balrampur, Siddharth Nagar, Deoria, Chandauli, Mirzapur, Ballia will go to polls in the third phase.

Phase 4

Nomination process – 17 April and 18 April

A total of 17 districts Bulandshahr, Hapur, Sambhal, Shahjahanpur, Aligarh, Mathura, Farrukhabad, Banda, Kaushambi, Sitapur, Ambedkar Nagar, Bahraich, Basti, Kushinagar, Ghazipur, Sonbhadra and Mau will go to polls in the fourth phase of UP Panchayat Elections 2021.