UP Gram Panchayat Election Latest Updates: In a major development ahead of UP Gram Panchayat Election 2021, the Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court on Friday banned the reservation process and asked the state to stop the reservation process as well. In this regard, the court has sent its order to DMs of all districts. On the other hand, the court has also reprimanded the Uttar Pradesh government over the reservation process. The court directed the government and election commission to furnish their response on the issue raised in a PIL within 24 hours and fixed March 15 as the next date of hearing.

The Bench of Justices Ritu Raj Awasthi and Manish Mathur passed the restraint order on the PIL moved by Ajai Kumar. The development comes at a time when the state government of Uttar Pradesh was going to release the last list of reservation for the panchayat elections on March 17. However, the latest order from the Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court has stayed the process now.

In the PIL, Kumar's counsel Mohd Altaf Mansoor said the state government had issued the UP Panchayat Raj (Reservation and Allotment of Seats and Offices) Rules in 1994 , whereby it had provided 1995 as the base to reserve seats on rotation.

However, the state government issued another notification on September 16, 2015, proving that the base year would 2015 and applied it in the panchayat elections that year. The said notification was issued considering the change in demographic situation in the state and that notification is still in existence, argued the counsel for the petitioner.

Anyway, the state government is applying 1995 as the base year for the process this time in contravention of the September 16, 2015 notification, pleaded the petitioner, adding that it does not stand reason.

After the final reservation list which was expected to be issued by March 17, the notification of the Panchayat elections was expected to be issued from March 25-26, but now the dates of the panchayat elections can be extended further after the High Court order.

However, it was reported that the UP Gram Panchayat Election 2021 will not be delayed as it is being said that the court will take a decision on this matter soon.