Lucknow: Aam Aadmi Party state in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Friday released the first list of 400 party candidates for the post of Zilla Panchayat member at the party office in Gomtinagar, Lucknow. He said that the party will contest the panchayat elections on the development model of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Also Read - UP Gram Panchayat Election 2021: Response Will be Sent to Complainants Before Final Reservation List

Talking to reporters, Sanjay Singh said that if proper work is done in gram panchayats, then the fate of any state can change. That is why the party has worked hard for eight months and selected the candidates. The performance of these candidates will also decide their efficacy and then the party will consider fielding them in the assembly elections. Also Read - UP Gram Panchayat Election 2021 Latest News: Allahabad High Court Stays Reservation Process, Will Polls Be Delayed?

Singh said that every category has been taken care of in the selection of candidates. In the list, 54 candidates who ranked second or third in the last election, including 12 sitting district panchayat members, have been given tickets. Four leaders who have contested assembly polls, plus 17 village pradhans, 12 traders, 10 advocates, 10 former village pradhans, eight farmer leaders, five women, an incumbent block chief and a cricketer have been nominated by the party. Two people from the family of leaders who have contested the Lok Sabha elections have also been made candidates. A list of 2600 candidates will be released further.

MP Sanjay Singh said that his party has been taking up the burning issues of the state very well for a year. “Now 3,000 publicity vans will roam across the state and propagate the policies of the Aam Aadmi Party among the public. Delhi model will be implemented in UP also. The party will land the village roads, schools and other development works on proper use of the funds of the Zilla Panchayat,” he said.

AAP state president Sabhajit Singh said Aam Aadmi Party will contest the election of Zilla Panchayat with full power.