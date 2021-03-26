UP Gram Panchayat Election 2021: The Uttar Pradesh election commission on Friday announced the schedule for the upcoming UP Gram Panchayat election 2021. The panchayat chunav for gram panchayats, kshetra panchayats and zila panchayats will be held in four phases on April 15, 19, 26 and 29. The counting of votes will be held on May 2. Notably, the the Allahabad High Court had directed the state government to complete the election process by May 25. Also Read - UP Gram Panchayat Election 2021 Seat List: Final Reservation List Likely to be Released Today

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh administration is expected to release the final reservation list of seats for the upcoming Gram Panchayat election 2021 later in the day. As per the notification issued by Panchayati Raj, district magistrates were asked to prepare for the provisional order of reservation till March 19. Furthermore, the administration was asked to collect objections and prepare a list from 24 to 25 March. Then the final publication of the reservation list was to be done on March 26, reported Hindi Portal Live Hindustan.

On the other hand, all eyes are set on the Supreme Court as it will hear a petition regarding reservation in the UP Panchayat Election 2021 (Panchayat Chunav), challenging the Allahabad High Court order to shift the base year for reservations to 2015 from 1995.